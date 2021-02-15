Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,834,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.37 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

