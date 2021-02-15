Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:SSL opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 432,798 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

