Sarwjit Sambhi Buys 13,318 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi acquired 13,318 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).
Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 394.75 ($5.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £878.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 539 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.44.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is presently -4.15%.
St. Modwen Properties Company Profile
St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.
