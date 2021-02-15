Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

