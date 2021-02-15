Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.89 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $8.89 million and $242,136.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 100.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001249 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

