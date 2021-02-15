RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

