RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $178,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $611.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.73. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

