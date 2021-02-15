RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $152,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Target by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,838,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,603,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

NYSE:TGT opened at $191.43 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

