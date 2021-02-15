RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 840 Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $84.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

