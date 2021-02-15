RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 840.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 77.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.