Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUS. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

RUS stock opened at C$25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 58.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,775,841.75. Insiders sold a total of 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

