RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $91.11 Average PT from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,945. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

