Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

RPRX opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

