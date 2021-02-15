Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 324.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327 ($4.27).

RMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock traded up GBX 10.73 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 467.13 ($6.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,399. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 213.09. Royal Mail plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.70 ($6.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.08.

About Royal Mail plc (RMG.L)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

