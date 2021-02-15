Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports.

Shares of RDS-B opened at $36.58 on Friday.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

