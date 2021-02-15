Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. ABN Amro upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

