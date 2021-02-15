Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,000 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,300.60 ($16.99) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,998.59 ($26.11). The stock has a market cap of £48.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,332.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.34%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

