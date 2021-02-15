Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFC. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.25.

Shares of IFC opened at C$149.24 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$144.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

