Royal Bank of Canada Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to $75.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $50.15 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

