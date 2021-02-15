Roth Capital Raises Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $43.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Green Plains stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

