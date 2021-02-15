Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,251 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

