Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.90. 11,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,014. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $218.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $175.92.

