Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.00. 52,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,848. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $318.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

