Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,145 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

