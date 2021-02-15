Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,736 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 607,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.