Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $301,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Roper Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $396.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

