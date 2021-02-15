Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.59 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.