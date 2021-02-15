ROAM Global Management LP Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Clarivate makes up 3.6% of ROAM Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

