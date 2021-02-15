ROAM Global Management LP Invests $20.67 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ROAM Global Management LP bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,673,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 14.8% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.37. 187,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

