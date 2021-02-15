RMPL Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002448 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $758,389.36 and $3,297.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00272980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00084595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00090547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00094078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186104 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 764,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,725 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.