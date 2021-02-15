Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the January 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,234. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

