Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

