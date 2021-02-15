Reviewing Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 8.06 $21.25 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $3.83 million 77.16 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMX Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Risk and Volatility

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group beats EMX Royalty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, through its interest in Shenzhen Dingshang Technology Co., Ltd., provides a set of digital implementation plans for exhibition center display projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Shenzhen, the Peoples' Republic of China.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

