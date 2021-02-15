Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

