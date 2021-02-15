Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 18th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $416.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.70.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

