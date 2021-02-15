Research Analysts Set Expectations for AXT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $12.49 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.84 million, a PE ratio of -416.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

