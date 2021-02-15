Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumen Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

