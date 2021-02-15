Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $53.40 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.