Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $53.40. 398,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

