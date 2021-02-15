RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39) on Thursday. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,833.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,750.21. The stock has a market cap of £36.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 70.12%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

