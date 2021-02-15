Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RELX. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

