Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) versus The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -66.25% N/A -61.77% The Coretec Group N/A -220.69% -110.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rekor Systems and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and The Coretec Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $19.32 million 40.90 -$14.41 million N/A N/A The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. It also offers government contracting support services, such as market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital. In addition, the company provides specialty staffing services, including specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and a group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Its customers include law enforcement agencies, highway authorities, parking system operators, private security companies, and wholesale and retail operations supporting logistics and customer loyalty programs. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

