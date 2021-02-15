Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on REKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $19.44 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

