Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Regional Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

RM stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

