Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Up 109.4% in January

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the January 14th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

RHE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 508,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.