Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $236.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

