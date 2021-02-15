Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

