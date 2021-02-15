Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 214.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 652,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

