Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

