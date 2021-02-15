Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,922.09.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.